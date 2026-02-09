Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Director Walter Iv Robb Purchases 5,555 Shares

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM – Get Free Report) Director Walter Iv Robb purchased 5,555 shares of Once Upon A Farm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 145,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,460. This represents a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Once Upon A Farm Price Performance

Shares of OFRM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. 3,499,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Once Upon A Farm has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

About Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

