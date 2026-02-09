Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace News Roundup

NYSE DT traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,284,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,846,424. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Featured Stories

