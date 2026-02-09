Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) shares fell 17% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.78. 1,181,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 178,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azimut Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76.

In related news, insider Jonathan Rosset bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,800. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

