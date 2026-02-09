Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Shares Down 17% – Should You Sell?

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) shares fell 17% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.78. 1,181,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 178,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Here are the key news stories impacting Azimut Exploration this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The company reported a confirmed, significant gold discovery at the Rosa zone, which increases near?term exploration upside and could materially expand the project’s prospectivity; this kind of discovery typically attracts investor interest and rerates exploration-stage names. Azimut Exploration Confirms Significant Gold Discovery at Rosa, Wabamisk Property, James Bay, Québec
- Positive Sentiment: Strong balance-sheet metrics (high current and quick ratios, very low debt) mean Azimut is better positioned than many juniors to fund follow-up drilling without immediate dilution, supporting the company’s ability to advance the discovery. Azimut Exploration Confirms Significant Gold Discovery at Rosa, Wabamisk Property, James Bay, Québec
- Neutral Sentiment: Discovery is an early-stage advancement — value depends on follow-up drilling, resource delineation and metallurgy; timelines and capital needs for conversion to a resource remain uncertain. Azimut Exploration Confirms Significant Gold Discovery at Rosa, Wabamisk Property, James Bay, Québec
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the news, the stock moved lower with a large volume spike versus its average — this may reflect profit-taking, short-term technical selling (price below the 50?day moving average) or investor caution until follow-up assay/drill plans and timelines are clarified. Azimut Exploration Confirms Significant Gold Discovery at Rosa, Wabamisk Property, James Bay, Québec
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azimut Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Azimut Exploration Trading Down 17.0%
The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jonathan Rosset bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$497,800. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.
About Azimut Exploration
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.
