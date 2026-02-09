Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Shares Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 6,922,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 2,023,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Vizsla Silver News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vizsla Silver this week:

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Vizsla issued a public update describing the abduction incident and actions taken (cooperating with authorities, limited operational detail). The statement provides facts but leaves key timing and operational-impact questions unanswered, which keeps uncertainty elevated. Vizsla Silver issues update on abducted employees in Mexico – VZLA stock down 14%

Vizsla issued a public update describing the abduction incident and actions taken (cooperating with authorities, limited operational detail). The statement provides facts but leaves key timing and operational-impact questions unanswered, which keeps uncertainty elevated. Negative Sentiment: Independent reporting confirms the fate of kidnapped workers, raising the risk of longer?term disruptions (staffing, safety protocols, potential temporary suspensions) and potential reputational and regulatory consequences in Mexico—factors that typically pressure resource stocks. Canadian mining firm confirms fate of kidnapped workers

Independent reporting confirms the fate of kidnapped workers, raising the risk of longer?term disruptions (staffing, safety protocols, potential temporary suspensions) and potential reputational and regulatory consequences in Mexico—factors that typically pressure resource stocks. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage notes heavy selling and elevated volume as investors react to security and operational uncertainty; analysts and traders are pricing in near?term project risk and higher risk premium for VZLA shares. That selling pressure is the primary driver of the stock decline. What’s Going On With Vizsla Silver Stock?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZLA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.38.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.