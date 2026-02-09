Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2026

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 94135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.23 million for the quarter. Slate Grocery REIT had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slate Grocery REIT will post 1.8853755 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties. The company’s properties include Bloomingdale Plaza, Errol Plaza, Meres Town Center, Oak Hill Village, Salerno Village Square, and many more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.