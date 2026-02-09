Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.05 and last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 94135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$951.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.23 million for the quarter. Slate Grocery REIT had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slate Grocery REIT will post 1.8853755 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties. The company’s properties include Bloomingdale Plaza, Errol Plaza, Meres Town Center, Oak Hill Village, Salerno Village Square, and many more.

