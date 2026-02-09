Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 27012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Green Impact Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.24.

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. The company also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen. It serves customers in the agriculture, forestry, government, midstream, public infrastructure, oil and gas production, potash, and utilities sectors.

