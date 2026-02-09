Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 30039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.24.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply. VanadiumCorp also holds a strategic vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

