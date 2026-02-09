ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.
ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ ON traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,035,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,571. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Activity
In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,888,612.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor
Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum ahead of earnings — ON is in the spotlight as Q4 results approach, drawing trader/institutional attention and driving intraday buying interest. ON Semiconductor In Focus As Q4 Earnings Approach
- Positive Sentiment: Healthy balance-sheet cues — ON’s liquidity (high quick and current ratios) and modest leverage support downside resilience if results are mixed; that can encourage buyers ahead of the print. No external link
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings timing — The company is due to report Q4 results today after the market close; headlines and guidance will likely drive near-term volatility and set direction for the stock. Becton Dickinson, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimming Q4 forecasts — The most accurate analysts have revised estimates lower ahead of the call, signaling an elevated risk of an earnings miss or weak guidance that could trigger a pullback. Investors should watch EPS, revenue, and any margin or inventory commentary closely. ON Semiconductor Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Negative Sentiment: High valuation — ON’s elevated P/E and PEG ratios leave limited room for disappointment; a weak report or cautious guidance could produce outsized downside versus peers. No external link
ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.
ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.
