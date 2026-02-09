ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,035,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,571. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 379,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,888,612.40. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Momentum ahead of earnings — ON is in the spotlight as Q4 results approach, drawing trader/institutional attention and driving intraday buying interest. ON Semiconductor In Focus As Q4 Earnings Approach

Momentum ahead of earnings — ON is in the spotlight as Q4 results approach, drawing trader/institutional attention and driving intraday buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Healthy balance-sheet cues — ON’s liquidity (high quick and current ratios) and modest leverage support downside resilience if results are mixed; that can encourage buyers ahead of the print. No external link

Healthy balance-sheet cues — ON’s liquidity (high quick and current ratios) and modest leverage support downside resilience if results are mixed; that can encourage buyers ahead of the print. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings timing — The company is due to report Q4 results today after the market close; headlines and guidance will likely drive near-term volatility and set direction for the stock. Becton Dickinson, ON Semiconductor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Earnings timing — The company is due to report Q4 results today after the market close; headlines and guidance will likely drive near-term volatility and set direction for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimming Q4 forecasts — The most accurate analysts have revised estimates lower ahead of the call, signaling an elevated risk of an earnings miss or weak guidance that could trigger a pullback. Investors should watch EPS, revenue, and any margin or inventory commentary closely. ON Semiconductor Likely To Report Lower Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Analysts trimming Q4 forecasts — The most accurate analysts have revised estimates lower ahead of the call, signaling an elevated risk of an earnings miss or weak guidance that could trigger a pullback. Investors should watch EPS, revenue, and any margin or inventory commentary closely. Negative Sentiment: High valuation — ON’s elevated P/E and PEG ratios leave limited room for disappointment; a weak report or cautious guidance could produce outsized downside versus peers. No external link

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.