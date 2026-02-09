SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.07 and last traded at $73.9850, with a volume of 4857547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.63.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

