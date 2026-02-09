CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 146,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 65,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$81.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.14.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

