Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.2330 and last traded at $16.2330, with a volume of 1668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Toray Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Toray Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toray Industries Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

