Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a positive return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.34 million.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 4,021,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,731. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 92.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange that specializes in providing private debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. Structured as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Prospect Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, subordinated debt and selective equity interests in privately held businesses.

Since its founding in 2004, Prospect Capital has focused on tailoring financing structures to meet the growth, acquisition and recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

