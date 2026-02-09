Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Xcel Energy (XEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL):
- 2/6/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 1/23/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/15/2026 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 12/17/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Xcel Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.
