Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Xcel Energy (XEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL):

2/6/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

1/23/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/15/2026 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/17/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

