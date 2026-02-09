EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Desjardins

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on EQB from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQB from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQB from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.11.

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 80,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. EQB has a 1 year low of C$83.93 and a 1 year high of C$116.47.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that EQB will post 12.5988235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

