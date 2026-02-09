Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) received a C$13.00 price target from investment analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Americas Silver from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

USA stock traded up C$1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,504. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Warren Varga sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$407,410.50. This represents a 49.70% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

