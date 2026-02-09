Pepe Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Pepe has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $337.44 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.66 or 0.99993194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 413,772,501,517,366 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 413,772,501,517,365.81207607. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000381 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 650 active market(s) with $305,413,781.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

