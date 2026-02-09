Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $211.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $231.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.02. The company had a trading volume of 765,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $206.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.99%.Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum’s operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

