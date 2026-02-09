MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.7375, with a volume of 2699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
MTN Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43.
About MTN Group
MTN Group (OTCMKTS: MTNOY) is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over?the?counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.
The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed?line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.
