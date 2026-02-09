Polymath Price Tops $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $37.54 million and $3.02 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

