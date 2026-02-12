Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 34,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,864 shares of company stock worth $105,985,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GOOG opened at $311.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

