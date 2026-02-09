STP (STPT) Trading 39% Higher Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $158.39 million and $13.20 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. The official message board for STP is www.awenetwork.ai/blog. The official website for STP is www.awenetwork.ai.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.07975799 USD and is up 9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $12,810,401.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

