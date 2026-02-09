MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.42% from the stock’s previous close.

MLTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

MLTX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.75. 281,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,448. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,452.64. This trade represents a 64.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 130,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,948,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,464,541.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,162. Insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 334,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4,584.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform designed to selectively modulate key immune cell populations, aiming to restore immune balance and reduce tissue damage with targeted biologic candidates.

Its lead asset, MLTX101, is a recombinant immune cell modulator in clinical development for myositis, including inclusion body myositis and dermatomyositis.

