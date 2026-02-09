Bubalus Resources (ASX:BUS) Insider Brendan Borg Purchases 200,000 Shares

Bubalus Resources Ltd (ASX:BUS – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Borg bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00.
Bubalus Resources Stock Performance
About Bubalus Resources
Mineral exploration and mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bubalus Resources
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Bubalus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bubalus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.