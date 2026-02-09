Traders Purchase Large Volume of Expand Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:EXE)

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 24,993 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,902 put options.

EXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Expand Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.60. 2,433,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. Expand Energy has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

