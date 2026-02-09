Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Metis has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $200.13 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.
About Metis
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
