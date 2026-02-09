JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) One Day Volume Hits $11.37 Thousand

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be bought for $112.19 or 0.00162945 BTC on major exchanges. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market cap of $104.13 million and $11.37 thousand worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,393.02 or 1.00787332 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) launched on October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 928,170 tokens. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 928,239.46007574. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 115.58018187 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $241.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

