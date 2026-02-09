Analyzing Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) & Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) and Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Able View Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able View Global has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 4 0 2.67 Able View Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Aramark presently has a consensus price target of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than Able View Global.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Able View Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.76% 16.39% 3.83% Able View Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aramark and Able View Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $18.51 billion 0.55 $326.39 million $1.22 31.50 Able View Global $128.93 million 0.29 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Able View Global.

Summary

Aramark beats Able View Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc. operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

