Qubic (QUBIC) Price Hits $0.0000

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Qubic has a market cap of $70.65 million and approximately $974.41 thousand worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,393.02 or 1.00787332 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 165,200,799,027,290 coins and its circulating supply is 134,706,517,146,747 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 165,200,799,027,290 with 134,706,517,146,747 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000054 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $911,667.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.