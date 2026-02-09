sudeng (HIPPO) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

sudeng (HIPPO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One sudeng token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, sudeng has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. sudeng has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $4.13 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About sudeng

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00068293 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,084,017.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

