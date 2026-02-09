Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of RAL stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. Ralliant has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

In related news, SVP Amir A. Kazmi purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $99,942.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,979.73. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 1,250 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,980.41. This represents a 36.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,571,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $257,200,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,453,000.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

