Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $230.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regal Rexnord traded as high as $214.39 and last traded at $210.6740, with a volume of 25929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,904.40. This trade represents a 25.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,060. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.33.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

