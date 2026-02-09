Zentry (ZENT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Zentry has a total market cap of $31.89 million and approximately $26.77 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zentry has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Zentry token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,009,612,051 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 8,009,612,051.61271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.003965 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $26,500,038.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

