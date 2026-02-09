Babylon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.27 Million (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Babylon token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Babylon has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Babylon has a market cap of $32.06 million and $7.27 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Babylon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.12 or 1.00082159 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Babylon Profile

Babylon launched on April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,442,848,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official message board is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,442,848,183 with 2,835,036,619.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.01411114 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $6,395,099.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Babylon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Babylon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.