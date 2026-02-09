Dynex Price Hits $0.0279 on Major Exchanges (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Dynex has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $121.07 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynex has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 106,387,734 coins and its circulating supply is 106,387,692 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 106,385,459.37084001. The last known price of Dynex is 0.0282402 USD and is down -8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $109,998.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

