MB Generational Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MB Generational Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,052,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $206.39 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $206.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average is $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

