Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.
Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of CURB opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.
Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Curbline Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.
Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
