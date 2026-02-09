Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 25.51%.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CURB opened at $25.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 160.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 18.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,089,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 167,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Curbline Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

