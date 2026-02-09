Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,009 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 144,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

