Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $273.26 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $277.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.96.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,602,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

