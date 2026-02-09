Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 323.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Canaan from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canaan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Canaan stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $219.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.85. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 51.66%.The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $355,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,698,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc is a China-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware for the digital currency and blockchain industry. The company’s core business revolves around application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, which are purpose-built machines optimized for cryptocurrency mining. By focusing on energy efficiency and processing power, Canaan’s mining rigs aim to deliver competitive hash rates while managing power consumption in large-scale operations.

The flagship product line, known as AvalonMiner, encompasses a range of models tailored to different scales of mining activity, from small-scale hobbyist setups to industrial farms.

