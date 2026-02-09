Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 8th

Critical Metals, QuantumScape, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining, and chemical processing of lithium—or in the manufacture of lithium?ion batteries and key components—giving investors direct exposure to the lithium supply chain. Investors buy lithium stocks to profit from rising demand for lithium driven by electric vehicles and grid storage, but these stocks can be highly volatile and are sensitive to commodity prices, supply?chain shifts, and technological or regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.
Critical Metals (CRML)
Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.
QuantumScape (QS)
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
