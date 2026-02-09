Casper (CSPR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.32 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $43.32 million and approximately $659.54 thousand worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 11th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 14,326,667,204 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 14,325,913,251 with 13,837,092,011 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00322331 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $676,456.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

