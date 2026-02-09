Francis Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,667 Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,179,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,922,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,654,000 after acquiring an additional 191,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $468.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.34 and a 200 day moving average of $478.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

