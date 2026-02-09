Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large net inflows are supporting the ETF — VOO logged a 5?day net inflow (~$6.5B) despite a small weekly decline, showing demand from investors reallocating to broad market exposure. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Despite Weekly Decline
- Positive Sentiment: Persistent messaging that VOO is a low?cost, simple way to track the market is attracting long?term buyers — the fund’s ultra?low fees and broad diversification remain a selling point for buy?and?hold investors. This Low-Cost Vanguard Fund Can Be a No-Brainer Option for Long-Term Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish macro/market views are boosting sentiment for S&P exposure — at least one Wall Street analyst sees substantial upside for the S&P 500 by 2030, which supports demand for VOO as the readiest S&P vehicle. 1 Brilliant Vanguard Index Fund to Buy Before It Soars 120%, According to a Wall Street Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/income comparison: VOO pays a market?level S&P dividend but yields less than dedicated dividend ETFs (e.g., SCHD or high?income Nasdaq products), so income?seeking investors may prefer those alternatives. SCHD vs. QQQI vs. VOO: Which Dividend ETF Offers the Most Income in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: analysis warns the market (and by extension VOO) looks priced for growth, making fresh equity entry less attractive to value?sensitive investors and increasing risk of a pullback if growth disappoints. Vanguard’s S&P 500 Tracker Faces a Market Priced for Growth, Not Cheap Entry
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term weakness: VOO has shown a recent weekly decline (~0.7%), a reminder that even broad indexes can pull back and that some flows may be timing?driven rather than purely buy?and?hold. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Inflows Despite Weekly Decline
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
