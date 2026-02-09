Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $635.24 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $631.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.71. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

