Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2.19%.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CURB opened at $25.34 on Monday. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Curbline Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on CURB

Institutional Trading of Curbline Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 393.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Curbline Properties by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Curbline Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.