Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Releases Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.97%.
Japan Steel Works Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JPSWY opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.28. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.
About Japan Steel Works
