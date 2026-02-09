Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Releases Earnings Results

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPSWY opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.28. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

