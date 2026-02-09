The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.61. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor sold 53,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $63,129.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 264,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,117.51. This represents a 16.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) is a leading global producer and marketer of natural and organic branded products. The company operates through two principal segments—Grocery and Personal Care—offering a diversified portfolio that spans shelf-stable foods, snacks, beverages, condiments and natural personal care items. Its product lineup addresses growing consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based and ethically sourced offerings in everyday categories.

Within its Grocery segment, Hain Celestial markets well-known brands such as Celestial Seasonings teas, Earth’s Best organic baby foods, Rudi’s organic bakery items, Terra vegetable chips and Sensible Portions snacks.

