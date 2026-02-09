RFG Advisory LLC Has $32.53 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,816 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 804,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 126,892 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

DFAX stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

