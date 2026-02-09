Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.27 Thousand (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $115.23 million and approximately $55.27 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00004580 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.19455377 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

