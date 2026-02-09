Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $8.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALLO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $40,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 564,948 shares in the company, valued at $994,308.48. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 24,001 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $42,241.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,252,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,919.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,855 shares of company stock valued at $378,426. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11,159.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5,267.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7%

ALLO opened at $1.69 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.