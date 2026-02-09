Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Stem from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stem and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $59,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STEM opened at $12.76 on Monday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Stem, Inc is a technology company specializing in AI-driven energy storage and optimization solutions for commercial, industrial and utility customers. The company delivers integrated hardware and software systems that enable clients to manage energy consumption, reduce peak demand charges and provide ancillary services to the power grid. By combining battery storage hardware with advanced machine-learning algorithms, Stem helps organizations align energy usage with cost-saving opportunities while supporting grid reliability and renewable integration.

At the core of Stem’s offering is its Athena software platform, which uses real-time data and predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and automatically dispatch stored energy when it is most valuable.

